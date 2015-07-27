Brazilian Women in the News

In the context of worsening racist and sexist stereotypes in the Brazilian media that are stalling the emergence of a fairer and more egalitarian society, this project educated activists, journalism students and researchers in 27 states to analyse media content. Results were distributed to 120 leaders in governmental and non-governmental organizations and media houses.
|Final Report
|A mulher no noticiario brasileiro
