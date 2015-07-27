Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Brazilian Women in the News

July 27, 2015
Brazil

In the context of worsening racist and sexist stereotypes in the Brazilian media that are stalling the emergence of a fairer and more egalitarian society, this project educated activists, journalism students and researchers in 27 states to analyse media content. Results were distributed to 120 leaders in governmental and non-governmental organizations and media houses.

Final Report   A mulher no noticiario brasileiro

 

Project 2301

 

July 27, 2015
Categories:  One Year Projects
Keywords:  Gender and Communication

