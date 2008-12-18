Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Berlin 2008

By  on December 18, 2008
(0) Comment |

The Ecumenical Jury at the 58th Berlin International Film Festival (7-17 February 2008) gave awards in three sections: the Competition, the Panorama and the International Forum of Young Cinema. The Ecumenical Award in the Competition went to Il y a longtemps que je t’aime … (I’ve Loved You So Long) directed by Philippe Claudel (France/Germany, 2007). Citation: Coming out of prison after 15 years, Juliette, with the help of her sister and a friendly surrounding, gradually starts the process of rebirth, reconciliation and forgiveness, showing us that we are more than what we did and what is happening to us.

In addition, the jury gave a commendation to the film Zuo You (In Love We Trust) directed by Wang Xiao Shuai (People’s Republic of China, 2007). Citation: Set in contemporary Chine In Love We Trust is a beguiling, tightly woven tale that asks important questions about modern relationships and how far should one go to save the life of a child. Ultimately it is a film about the universal impact of love. It also shows us forgiveness and grace and reminds us of what it means to be part of the human family.

In the Panorama the jury gave its award to Boy A directed by John Crowley (Great Britain, 2007). Citation: Using light and space to stress the inner feelings of repentance and hope of a young man released from prison, the film Boy A shows how his attempts for a ‘new’ life and a life in truth are destroyed by the ignorance of individuals and the hunger for sensationalism by the media.

In the Forum, the jury gave its award to Corridor #8 directed by Boris Despodov (Bulgaria, 2008). Citation: Corridor #8 is an honest and open look at an area of the world suffering from a lack of connection. This film is really about hope, healing, and man’s shared humanity. In the Balkan countries of Macedonia, Albania, and Bulgaria, echoing the footsteps taken by the disciple Paul so long ago, the film asks, ‘Why do these countries have no means of common transportation?’ As borders, walls, and fences dominate man-made politics, this is an important reminder of Christian responsibility and human progress.

The members of the Ecumenical Jury were: Alina Birzache, Romania; Douglas P. Fahleson, USA; Julia Helmke, Germany (President of the Jury); Wolfgang Hussmann, Germany; Milan Simaček, Czech Republic; and Magali van Reeth, France.

December 18, 2008
Categories:  Cinema|Awards

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    