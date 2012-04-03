Award given to film about the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo

This first film by the young director Nicolás Gil Lavedra, based on the life of Estela de Carlotto, recounts episodes in the private life of the president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo. Its motto is, “Memory is useful so as not to make the same mistakes twice. Tragic events must be faced up to because only then can we transform pain into restorative action.” Rev. Dr. Karin Achtelstetter (WACC General Secretary) and Mr. Alvito De Souza (Secretary General of SIGNIS-World) announced the award at a joint meeting held April 2, 2012, at the global office of WACC in Toronto, Canada. Read more...

