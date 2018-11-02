Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

ACT Alliance reaffirms commitment to gender justice

By Staff on November 02, 2018
(0) Comment |

 

WACC is a member of the ACT Alliance.

The ACT (Action by Churches Together) Alliance celebrated its 3rd General Assembly between October 29 and November 1 in Uppsala, Sweden. Hosted by the Church of Sweden, this gathering provided an opportunity for representatives of the 140 ACT Alliance members around the world to engage in dialogue about joint priorities in the areas of sustainable development, humanitarian assistance, and human rights advocacy. WACC joined the ACT Alliance in 2014.

The event opened with a series of conversations involving Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Director-General of the Swedish International Development Agency-SIDA Carin Jämtin, and Minister for International Development Cooperation, Government of Sweden, Isabella Lövin. A central theme in these opening sessions was the imperative of advancing gender justice as part of all efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The focus on gender justice is in line with ACT Alliance’s new Strategic Plan (2019-2026), which was approved during the assembly.

The ACT Alliance General Assembly also elected a new Governing Board and issued several public statements on issues such as democracy in Brazil, the rights of migrants, and climate justice.

WACC is an active member of the ACT Alliance, particularly in the ACT North America, Europe, and Global Forums, as well as in the Alliance’s Development Policy and Practice Advisory Group, Community of Practice on Religion and Development, and Community of Practice on Gender Justice.

WACC was represented at the assembly by programme manager Lorenzo Vargas. Vargas participated as a panelist in a special session on the issue of shrinking space for civil society, during which he shed light on key areas of concern for WACC, such as the growing number of attacks on journalists, the rise of disinformation and misinformation campaigns (aka ‘fake news’), and the need to advocate for rights-based digital communication ecosystems.

WACC congratulates the ACT Alliance on the success of its General Assembly, and looks forward to continued collaboration.

 

Delegates to the ACT Alliance’s 3rd General Assembly in Uppsala, Sweden. Photo: ACT Alliance.



 

 

By Staff| November 02, 2018
Categories:  News
Keywords:  Gender and Communication

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    