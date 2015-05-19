A month of focus on women and media

By Staff on May 19, 2015

Filmmaker Julie Bridgham and producer Ramyata Limbu from the film "The Sari Soldiers". Credit: Women Make Media.

The month of May 2015 is dedicated to "Women and the Media" as a part of the Beijing +20 Review/Campaign, which assesses the progress made since the 1995 Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing.

The WACC-supported Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) supports the Global Alliance on Media and Gender (GAMAG) call to step up action to stamp out gender inequalities in access to media, in leadership and gender-stereotypical portrayal and representation.

In a “Women Make the News” poster, GAMAG invites stakeholders to feature images of women at all levels of society on the homepage of their websites. It notes the GMMP’s latest findings that only 24% of persons seen, heard, spoken of or read about in the media are women, and only 6% of stories highlight issues of gender equality or inequality.

This year is also the 15th anniversary of UNESCO’s Women Make the News initiative, which has these goals:

Promote an increase in female sources interviewed in the news to at least 30%;

Invite international development organizations as well as private corporations to pledge to be a part of a donor framework to support the activities of GAMAG;

Strengthen cooperation with our media partners and their role in GAMAG;

Shine the spotlight on the necessity of partnerships to achieve the objectives of the Media and Gender critical area of concern of the Beijing Declaration.

Throughout 2015, the initiative will be linked to several international commemorative days, including World Refugee Day (June 20), International Day of the Girl Child (Oct. 11) and International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (Nov. 25).