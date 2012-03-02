314-Feb 2012

In this issue: WACC Photo competition 2012 is underway. The theme is Communication for All, the new WACC Vision Statement. The closing date is 1 May 2012. Over 200 participants have already joined the competition. Also in this issue: WACC-North America organizes a roundtable to help journalists explore the global realities of gender and media.

WACC-Asia encourages its members to conduct small workshops or seminars related to the theme, “Communicating Climate Justice”.

WACC new Vision and Mission statements.

WACC spotlights Internet obstacles and challenges.

Internet activists challenge content regulation. Cover photo: Panelists of the roundtable “Who Makes the News: A Global Review” to take place at Columbia College, Chicago on March 6, 2012, at 6:00 p.m..