Gender representation project launches campaign page

By Staff on May 08, 2019
Image: Saskia Rowley


Preparations are underway for the 2020 Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP), the largest and longest-running research and advocacy initiative on gender equality in the world’s news media.

WACC, which coordinates the GMMP, has launched a campaign page designed to engage supporters worldwide and encourage them to spread the word about GMMP 2020 in their networks.

Among its highlights:

  • Press For Change includes nine actions to help publicize and support GMMP 2020 – including changing one’s own Facebook cover with a supplied image bearing the project logo.
  • Donate Now logo and thermometer takes page visitors to GMMP’s crowdfunding site on Fundly.
  • Graphics to share on social media includes prepared images and text that one can readily share on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The campaign page also offers those unfamiliar with GMMP an opportunity to learn about the project and its goals.

 

