About 50 Christian communicators are expected to gather April 10-12 in Helsinki to address the global phenomena of hate speech and disinformation.By: StaffPosted: April 03, 2019
Do you have a passion for either gender equality, women's rights, human rights, or ethical journalism? Are you curious about how to unpack and analyze media content from a gender perspective?Marites (Tess) SisonPosted: April 02, 2019
WACC Caribbean, WACC's regional association in the Caribbean, held its General Assembly on February 27, 2019.By: Lorenzo VargasPosted: March 22, 2019
Since 1970, WACC has published Media Development, a quarterly journal that has examined critical issues about the role of communications in promoting social justice worldwide.Marites (Tess) SisonPosted: March 20, 2019
Living in a post-truth era, where people disregard facts or cherry-pick those that bolster their own beliefs, is the biggest challenge facing communication rights of people around the world, says Piet Halma, one of WACC's honorary life members for 2018.By: StaffPosted: March 20, 2019
The shrinking space for civil society, increasing religious fundamentalism and the rise of far-right populism around the world are major developments that hinder people's right to communicate, says Dr. Musimbi Kanyoro, one of WACC's honorary life members in 2018.By: StaffPosted: March 15, 2019
When the most devastating flood in Bihar's history came in 1987, Renu Devi recalled that the rampaging waters and landslides had swept away people who were sleeping, along with their beds.Marites (Tess) SisonPosted: March 14, 2019